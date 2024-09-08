FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:ASND)

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($6.59) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.00). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s current full-year earnings is ($5.60) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $277.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $193.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASND opened at $119.15 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a one year low of $85.29 and a one year high of $161.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

Further Reading

