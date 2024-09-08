FY2024 Earnings Estimate for SEI Investments Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a report issued on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the asset manager will earn $4.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.15. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.25.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

SEI Investments stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $52.19 and a 52-week high of $72.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.27.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $518.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at $513,745,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total value of $4,108,960.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,504,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,488,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 6,277.8% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 78.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 184.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 181.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

