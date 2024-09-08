FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Concrete Pumping in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Concrete Pumping’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $109.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BBCP. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

Shares of BBCP stock opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $284.67 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 71,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,550,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,322,000 after purchasing an additional 91,469 shares in the last quarter. 34.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

(Get Free Report)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.