FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Zacks Research

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share.

WPM has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $57.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $38.37 and a 1-year high of $63.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.35.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $713,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,344,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,461,000 after acquiring an additional 638,425 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 37,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 47.69%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

