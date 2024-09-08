FY2024 EPS Estimates for Itron, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Itron in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.48. The consensus estimate for Itron’s current full-year earnings is $4.59 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Itron’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. Itron had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ITRI. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Itron in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Itron from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.64.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $96.74 on Friday. Itron has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.46.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $425,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,643,169. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.15, for a total transaction of $90,607.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,968,943.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,776 shares of company stock worth $584,721 in the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itron in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Itron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,504,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Itron by 86.2% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 603,877 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 279,629 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,612,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

