FY2025 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Lowered by Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRTFree Report) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research report issued on Thursday, September 5th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.43 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Copart’s FY2026 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Copart from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

CPRT stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.27. Copart has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRTGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cim LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 326,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,892 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,427,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,815,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,307,000. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

