G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GIII. KeyCorp raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

GIII stock opened at $32.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.66 and a 12 month high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 162,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 63,400 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 114.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 19,362 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter valued at about $913,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 283.2% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 34,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 25,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

