G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Trading 3.8% Higher on Earnings Beat

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $31.79 and last traded at $31.72. 38,644 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 591,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.55.

The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.54 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on GIII shares. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the second quarter worth $78,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

