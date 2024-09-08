Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
GLMD opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galmed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.