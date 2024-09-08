Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

GLMD opened at $3.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.09. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

