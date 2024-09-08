Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 197 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Gartner by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gartner by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth $707,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total value of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.49, for a total transaction of $505,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,636,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.28, for a total transaction of $252,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,072,051.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,998 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,898 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Up 0.0 %

IT stock opened at $483.68 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $509.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $459.03.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 142.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $517.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $521.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IT

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.