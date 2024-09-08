Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ) versus SES AI (NYSE:SES) Head to Head Comparison

Gauzy (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Gauzy and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Gauzy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gauzy N/A N/A N/A SES AI N/A -17.25% -15.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gauzy and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gauzy 0 0 3 1 3.25 SES AI 1 2 0 0 1.67

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Gauzy presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 126.33%. SES AI has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 405.00%. Given SES AI’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SES AI is more favorable than Gauzy.

29.8% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gauzy and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gauzy $89.75 million 2.04 -$79.27 million N/A N/A SES AI N/A N/A -$53.40 million ($0.16) -6.19

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gauzy.

Summary

Gauzy beats SES AI on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gauzy

(Get Free Report)

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About SES AI

(Get Free Report)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Gauzy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gauzy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.