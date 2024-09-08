General Electric (NYSE:GE) Stock Position Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $15,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after buying an additional 5,997 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Electric by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $534,123,000 after buying an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after buying an additional 550,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in General Electric by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE stock opened at $161.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $84.42 and a fifty-two week high of $177.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.28. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Electric from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on General Electric from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

