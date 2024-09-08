Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $7,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,515,000 after purchasing an additional 26,710 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,029,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,078,000 after purchasing an additional 431,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,609,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.14.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE GPC opened at $134.30 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $164.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.12.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.