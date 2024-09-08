GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $14.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.37. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $1.50.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative net margin of 121.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter.

GigaMedia Company Profile

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

