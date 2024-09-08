Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 853 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Glaukos by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 6,250 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $787,062.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,190.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.36, for a total value of $646,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,216,581.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,990. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GKOS. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Glaukos from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $129.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.03. Glaukos Co. has a 1 year low of $59.22 and a 1 year high of $136.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.86 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

