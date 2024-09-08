Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 264,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,903% from the previous session’s volume of 13,189 shares.The stock last traded at $37.18 and had previously closed at $37.52.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
