Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 264,152 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,903% from the previous session’s volume of 13,189 shares.The stock last traded at $37.18 and had previously closed at $37.52.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter worth $1,278,000. US Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

