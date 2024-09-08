Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 4,796 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 701% compared to the typical volume of 599 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:QYLD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $18.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.67.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.50%. This is a positive change from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

