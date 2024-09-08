GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CAO Sells $107,545.32 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total value of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,599.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nick Daddario also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 7th, Nick Daddario sold 7,278 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $1,011,059.76.

On Monday, June 10th, Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total value of $84,552.00.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of GDDY opened at $150.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.15 and a twelve month high of $167.65.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. B. Riley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

