GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CEO Sells $500,730.00 in Stock

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.91, for a total value of $500,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 358,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,882,801.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amanpal Singh Bhutani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.48, for a total value of $439,440.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 4,500 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.79, for a total value of $629,055.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of GoDaddy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $1,055,792.00.

GoDaddy Trading Down 2.0 %

GoDaddy stock opened at $150.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $152.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.15 and a 12 month high of $167.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on GoDaddy from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.08.

Institutional Trading of GoDaddy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

