GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GDDY. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at GoDaddy

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $84,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,591,236.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,684 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $422,005.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,602 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,192.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,167. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of GDDY opened at $150.00 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $71.15 and a one year high of $167.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.27 and its 200-day moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a net margin of 41.12% and a negative return on equity of 709.73%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

