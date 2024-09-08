GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 47.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,733,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,603,000 after acquiring an additional 379,228 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,655,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,687,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 905,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 110,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 828,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after buying an additional 13,206 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GDDY opened at $150.00 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.15 and a 52 week high of $167.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.83.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at $734,620.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other GoDaddy news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at $16,686,868.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $63,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,620.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,368 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDDY. B. Riley upped their price target on GoDaddy from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.08.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

