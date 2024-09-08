Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Gold Resource from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Gold Resource alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GORO

Gold Resource Stock Down 3.9 %

GORO opened at $0.34 on Friday. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.41. The company has a market cap of $30.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.78 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Gold Resource

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gold Resource by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,441,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 312,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 6.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,496,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 95,300 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gold Resource during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal assets are the 100% owned Don David gold mine and Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.