Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.28

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $47.28 and last traded at $47.22, with a volume of 10366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.09.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

Get Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 381.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.