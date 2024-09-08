Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $14,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 210,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $106.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.63. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $80.74 and a 12-month high of $111.03.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

