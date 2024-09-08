Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,852 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Graco by 6.2% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 18,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Graco by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Graco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $80.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $553.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

Featured Stories

