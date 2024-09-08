Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$92.00 at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.10.
Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.
