Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) PT Raised to C$92.00 at Raymond James

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$90.00 to C$92.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$96.50 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$87.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$88.10.

Get Granite Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

About Granite Real Estate Investment Trust

The company has a market cap of C$4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.17. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$62.72 and a 12-month high of C$80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.74, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$72.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.88.

(Get Free Report)

Granite is a Canadian-based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of logistics, warehouse and industrial properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns 143 investment properties representing approximately 62.9 million square feet of leasable area.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.