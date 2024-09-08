Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPK. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graphic Packaging by 4.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 775,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 334,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after purchasing an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 357,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter worth about $524,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPK opened at $29.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.70. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.15.

In other Graphic Packaging news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,555,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $1,372,697.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,296,266.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

