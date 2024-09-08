Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 15,864 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 26.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,864 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of IWM opened at $207.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.33. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

