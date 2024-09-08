Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of EnerSys at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,262,000 after purchasing an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in EnerSys by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 867.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 12,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,576 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at $893,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in EnerSys by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 156,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ENS stock opened at $96.31 on Friday. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $83.27 and a 1-year high of $112.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

EnerSys Increases Dividend

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The company had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. EnerSys’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from EnerSys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is 14.77%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,442.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EnerSys news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,414,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chad C. Uplinger sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $50,435.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,442.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of EnerSys to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

