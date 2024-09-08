Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 198,212 National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 198,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,741,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of National Fuel Gas as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,783 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 26,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 883,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,315,000 after purchasing an additional 27,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total transaction of $348,554.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,981.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $58.96 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $45.32 and a 52-week high of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $55.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

