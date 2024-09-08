Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 117,656 Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $13,925,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Glaukos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the first quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Glaukos by 68.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Glaukos during the second quarter valued at about $187,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GKOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Glaukos from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Glaukos from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Glaukos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $141.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

NYSE GKOS opened at $129.28 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $136.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of -44.89 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 5.48.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 47.39%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,614,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total value of $273,127.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,845 shares in the company, valued at $12,362,964.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aimee S. Weisner sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,990 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

