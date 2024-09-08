Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of DXC Technology worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 55.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in DXC Technology by 40.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $96,000. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DXC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on DXC Technology from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other DXC Technology news, EVP Mary E. Finch sold 31,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total value of $601,069.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 325,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,304,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $14.78 and a 12-month high of $25.14.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 19.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

