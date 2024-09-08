Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,238 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTI. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO David Light sold 5,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $153,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TechnipFMC Stock Down 4.6 %

FTI stock opened at $24.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.63. TechnipFMC plc has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 1.50.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 14.36%. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.