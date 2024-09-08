Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of East West Bancorp worth $10,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $30,000. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 10,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 92.5% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWBC. Stephens raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $72.50 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

East West Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $78.73 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.59 and a fifty-two week high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.35.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.61 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.71%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total transaction of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,896 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $166,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,621,111.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gary Teo sold 3,450 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.73, for a total value of $302,668.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,713.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,346 shares of company stock worth $1,108,160. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.