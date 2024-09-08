Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,701 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $19,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,901 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $6,233,000 after buying an additional 11,508 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 767,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $116,541,000 after purchasing an additional 151,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

