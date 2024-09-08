Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $14,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth $821,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in nVent Electric by 415.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 38,918 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of nVent Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $61.63 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $45.60 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.41.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $880.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.89 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 7,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.71 per share, for a total transaction of $497,161.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $496,662.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,833,832.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker purchased 7,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.71 per share, with a total value of $497,161.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,572.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

