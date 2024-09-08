Great Lakes Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 221,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,959 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $14,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTM stock opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $50.13 and a 1-year high of $69.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

