Great Lakes Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,406 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Nutanix worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTNX. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Nutanix by 35.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $64,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $562,708.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,936 shares of company stock worth $2,531,273 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NTNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nutanix from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutanix from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Nutanix from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $60.09 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $73.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -858.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.89.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

