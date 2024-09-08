Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $18.13 Million Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,434 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Chart Industries worth $18,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chart Industries

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko purchased 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,296.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,339,960.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $168.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Chart Industries from $193.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Chart Industries

Chart Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

Chart Industries stock opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.88 and a fifty-two week high of $179.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 2.80%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chart Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.