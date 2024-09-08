Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 521,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,531,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Italy S.r.l. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $6,367,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $850,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,510,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $895,702,000 after buying an additional 246,799 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,055.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 228,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,326,000 after acquiring an additional 208,522 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.69, for a total transaction of $2,286,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at $11,672,108.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,107 shares of company stock valued at $11,301,610 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ADI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.45.

Analog Devices Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $213.64 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.39 and a 200 day moving average of $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 85.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

