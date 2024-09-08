Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 303,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,614,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in LivaNova by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,241,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,262,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivaNova by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LivaNova by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after buying an additional 102,235 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LIVN

LivaNova Company Profile

(Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.