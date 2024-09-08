Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,486 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $12,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHD. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cactus by 595.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 683,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,011,000 after purchasing an additional 584,831 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 3,350.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 513,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,309,000 after acquiring an additional 498,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter worth $20,204,000. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cactus by 39.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,336,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,921,000 after purchasing an additional 375,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 3,604.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 326,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,221,000 after purchasing an additional 317,704 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $55.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.95. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $64.96.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Cactus had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $290.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.72%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WHD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Cactus from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cactus from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cactus from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

