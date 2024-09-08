Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 239,140 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,140 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $12,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NU. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NU by 1,157.4% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,965,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,590,000 after purchasing an additional 92,015,719 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in NU by 47.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 169,450,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,540,000 after purchasing an additional 54,681,625 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 85,220,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,888,000 after buying an additional 40,992,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 175,197,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,403,000 after buying an additional 30,002,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth about $209,534,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NU. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

NU stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.67 and a one year high of $15.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

