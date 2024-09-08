Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 3,632 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,727 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of Eagle Materials worth $15,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXP. Stephens lifted their target price on Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $252.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,861,385.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.76, for a total value of $1,333,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,135,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Cribbs sold 1,851 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.06, for a total transaction of $512,838.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,937 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,385.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE EXP opened at $240.86 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.03 and a fifty-two week high of $279.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $608.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.06 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 37.10% and a net margin of 21.65%. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 7.34%.

Eagle Materials Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

