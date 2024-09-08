Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 39,819 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of HealthEquity worth $12,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 2.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp grew its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 40,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,184,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

In other HealthEquity news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 32,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total value of $2,677,562.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,231,138.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,103,625 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HQY opened at $76.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.87, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.52. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.81 and a 52 week high of $88.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

