Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 5,596 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of Brink’s worth $11,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 1st quarter worth about $1,945,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brink’s during the first quarter worth approximately $745,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Brink’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,501,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Brink’s by 228.6% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 219.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s Stock Down 1.2 %

BCO opened at $105.70 on Friday. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $113.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Brink’s Cuts Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 69.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink’s Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BCO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. William Blair initiated coverage on Brink’s in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brink’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCO

Brink’s Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.