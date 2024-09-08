Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,648 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $10,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,967,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,722,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,136,000 after buying an additional 466,640 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,627,000 after buying an additional 179,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter worth $4,496,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.86. Travel + Leisure Co. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $49.91.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The company had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

