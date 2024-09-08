Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 8,932 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,932 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.15 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.88.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total transaction of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.