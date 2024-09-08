Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes $13.34 Million Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 136,043 shares of the software’s stock, valued at approximately $13,343,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Altair Engineering as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 418 shares of the software’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the software’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 41.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,057 shares of the software’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,940 shares of the software’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altair Engineering during the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALTR opened at $84.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.29.

Altair Engineering ( NASDAQ:ALTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Altair Engineering’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,951.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CAO Brian Gayle sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total value of $180,199.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,598,909.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teresa A. Harris sold 620 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $51,193.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 276,256 shares of company stock valued at $26,558,224. 21.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.67.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

