Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,180,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter worth $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $217,569,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $113,497,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at about $104,273,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.28.

NYSE:GEV opened at $198.33 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $204.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.98.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

